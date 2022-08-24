Congress is investigating the claims of a Twitter whistleblower. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former security chief, said the company deceived regulators about its lax security and fake accounts. The complaint could benefit Elon Musk, who’s trying to drop his deal to buy Twitter.

Sony has unveiled its new wireless controller. The DualSense Edge works with PlayStation 5. It’s described as being ultra-customizable and includes swappable back buttons and stick caps. Sony has not announced when it will be available or how much it will cost.

Instagram is testing a new feature called “Candid Challenges.” It resembles BeReal, an app noted for its focus on more authentic posts. Users would get a daily prompt at a different time each day to take and share a real-time image within two minutes.