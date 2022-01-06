Tech Bytes: Instagram tests feed options, repost on TikTok, new BMW technology

(WHTM) — Instagram is coming out with a series of choices for users. Right now, three different feeds are being tested. “Home” ranks posts on what you are likely interested in, “favorites” is for people you care more about, and “following” is just for accounts you follow. They are expected to roll out by July.

TikTok is also testing a new feature, which is similar to Twitter’s retweet. The repost button, available to a number of users, allows you to share videos with your friends.

Finally, BMW is out with new technology aimed at the indecisive among us. Now on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, a car that changes colors from white, to gray, to black, at the push of a button. The paint is actually an electronic ink, similar to what is used in e-readers.