Tech Bytes: Instagram’s chronological order, Twitter’s new feature, and Apple’s new iPhone service

(WHTM) — Instagram, the social media platform, is working on bringing back the option for users to see posts in chronological order. The current feed option is based on an algorithm set by user preferences.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Twitter is testing a new feature, allowing users to add a content warning to specific photos and videos. It is a change from the current “all or none” method, which slaps the warning on all of your tweets. Users will be allowed to flag a specific tweet and categorize it for violence or sensitive content.

Finally, Apple’s new “parts and service history” section on your iPhone. It allows users to see if genuine Apple parts were used in a repair. It is another change to Apple’s restrictive policies on non-authorized repairs. Last month, the company announced a self-repaid program launching in the United States next year.