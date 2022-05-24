(WHTM) — Instagram’s branding is getting a new look. Its slightly tweaked and brighter new logo and typeface along with full marketing screen layouts are supposed to help create “more immersive and inclusive experiences.” Users can choose from several different fonts, as well.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

TikTok is launching a new program this week that will allow creators to generate recurring revenue. Viewers can pay to subscribe to specific livestreams, similar to how it’s done on rival sites like Twitch. Fans will have access to subscriber-only chats, custom emotes, badges, and other perks.

And Google Assistant is now available on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4. Users will have access to Google Pay, Maps, and YouTube. The update comes just weeks after Samsung said support would arrive by summer.