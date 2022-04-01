(WHTM) — Instagram users will have the option of replying to direct messages directly from their feed without clicking on their inbox. Users can also send song previews in 30-second clips.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Samsung is launching a new program that will allow users of some Galaxy devices to make their own repairs. The company will offer access to approved parts, tools, and detailed repair guides. Samsung says it is also working with iFixit, an online repair community, to implement the plan.

Finally, Alexa’s new features are aimed at saving you money. Amazon says the voice assistant cannot notify Prime members, up to a day ahead, of specific discounts on items in their cart or on their wish list. Users can then ask Alexa to buy those items.