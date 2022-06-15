(WHTM) — Microsoft has officially ended support for Internet Explorer. The web browser has been around for more than 26 years and peaked at 95% usage share in 2003. Microsoft will now push its users towards Edge, its latest web browser.

In other web browser news, Firefox has announced that it is boosting its privacy protection against online tracking. The browser is planning to give “total cookie protection” to all users, which would limit websites’ permissions to accessing third-party cookies.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

Netflix has announced and opened casting for “Squid Game – The Challenge”. The second season of the hit show will be a real-life competition based on the first season. Contestants on the show will compete for a prize of over $4.5 million.