Tech Bytes: Internet hack, Android 911 fix, India Prime Minister Twitter hack

(WHTM) — Cybersecurity experts say possibly the biggest hack in computing history could be well underway. The first signs of it were seen in “Minecraft.” Experts say hackers are taking advantage of a vulnerability in a widely-used software tool, then accessing computer systems and servers without a password. They believe the effects could be felt for months.

Google says it’s working on a glitch that could block some Android users from calling 911 in an emergency. The company confirmed that the issue impacts a small number of people who downloaded the Microsoft Teams app, but are not signed in.

And India’s Prime Minister was the victim of a Twitter hack. Narendra Modi’s office says his handle was very briefly compromised. A tweet from his account said India had adopted Bitcoin. Modi has more than 73 million followers.