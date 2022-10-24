Apple is releasing its latest software update Monday with several new features. iOS 16.1 features access to Apple Fitness+. It also includes an option for clean energy charging, which Apple says will reduce its phones’ carbon footprints.

WhatsApp is currently testing Bitmoji-style avatars, which users can customize for their profile pictures. The feature will appear on the settings menu and will generate a sticker pack with avatars in various poses. For now, it’s only available to a few Android users in a test.

Taylor Swift’s new album has already notched two records on Spotify. “Midnights” is now the site’s most-streamed album. The release also made Swift Spotify’s most-streamed artist for a single day.