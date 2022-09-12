Apple is offering a series of new features Monday with the release of iOS 16. The update for the iPhone 8 and newer includes the ability to personalize your lock screen. You can choose customized fonts, layered wallpapers, photo shuffling, and more. It also lets you edit or unsend iMessages.

DirecTV dropped the ball on the NFL’s opening weekend. Fans had trouble getting into the company’s website and app and couldn’t access the Sunday Ticket package. DirecTV notified users that the issue was resolved midway through Sunday’s late games, though problems continued.

Ubisoft and Netflix have reached a deal to release a new Assassin’s Creed game which will be included in a Netflix subscription. The game is said to be in the works. Two other games are included in the deal. They’re all expected to launch next year.