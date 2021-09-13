Tech Bytes: iPhone 13 with 1TB storage, Instagram ‘favorites’ feature, Google adds new storage tier

New details on the new iPhone which is expected to be unveiled Tuesday. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will reportedly be the first ever to come with one terabyte of storage. For reference, that’s the same as 1,000 gigabytes! The phones are also expected to have improved cameras.

Google One has added another storage plan. The new five terabyte option goes for $25- per month. The new plan is also available for $250 a year. Free unlimited storage for Google Photos came to an end in June.

Instagram is said to be working on a new feature that allows users to create a list of their “favorite” accounts. Up to 30 accounts on that list would reportedly appear higher in a user’s feed. Instagram says the feature is still being developed.