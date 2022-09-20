Apple is working on a software update to fix a bug that is causing camera shaking in the latest iPhones. Some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users say their phones are buzzing and shaking while using camera apps like TikTok and Instagram. Apple says it’s aware of the problem and a fix will be released next week.

A Grand Theft Auto leak appears to be real. Video game publisher Rockstar Games has confirmed the images, saying they appeared as the result of a network intrusion by an unauthorized third party.

Instacart is launching a set of tools aimed at creating a personalized shopping experience both online and in stores. It’s called Connected Stores and includes a scan-and-pay option, light-up tags to help shoppers locate specific items, and a new version of AI-powered carts.