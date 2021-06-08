Tech Bytes: iPhone iOS 15 latest version, Apple Watch new health feature, AirPods easier to hear

The latest new features for your Apple product. The company unveiled iOS 15 featuring updates to Facetime, Photos and notifications. Apple also redesigned it’s weather map. You’ll also be able to scan your driver’s license into the wallet app for ID and it will also support hotel room keys.

Apple also announced Watch OS 8, It’s new software for the Apple Watch. The watch has a new Mindfulness app which features inspirational quotes and phrases. A public beta version of it is expected next month, with a full release in the fall.

The tech giant is making it easier to hear with your AirPods. A conversation boost feature will help isolate other people’s voices. Apple is also making the pods easier to find when they’re not in your ears, adding alerts and a chirping feature.