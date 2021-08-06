Tech Bytes: iPhone privacy concerns, $450K space ticket, Britney Spears gets iPad

Apple raising new privacy concerns. The company’s new software will allow Apple to detect images of child abuse that are stored on Apple devices. Some critics call it “bulk surveillance” but experts say the software only scans for photos already documented. Apple says there’s a one in a trillion chance of an image being incorrectly flagged.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has reopened ticket sales to the edge of space. The cheapest ticket costs $450,000.

And a first for Britney Spears — she now owns her first iPad. The pop star says getting her own tablet was a groundbreaking day.