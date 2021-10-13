Tech Bytes: iPhone production cuts, new tracking tags, ScanWatch receives FDA approval

(WHTM) — In Wednesday’s Tech Bytes, Apple may slash the number of iPhone 13s made this year by as many as 10 million devices, according to Bloomberg. The problem reportedly is continued chip shortages caused by supply chain issues created by the pandemic.

Tile is taking on Apple’s AirTags, announcing the world’s first tracking tag to work with Android and Apple devices. The Tile Ultra promises more accurate location abilities to track down your misplaced belongings. It is expected to be released early next year.

And finally, a smartwatch that monitors your heartbeat and blood oxygen level now has FDA clearance. The ScanWatch can even send your results to your doctor. It has been available in Europe for a year, and sales begin in the U.S. next month. Prices start at $279.