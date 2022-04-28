(WHTM) — Google is now accepting requests to remove more personally identifiable information from search results.

Google is adding more ways to remove your information from search results. The company says if asked will now get rid of search results containing your address phone number, or other personal info. Users have to give Google URLs linking to the unwanted items.

You can now repair your own iPhone. Apple has launched its do-it-yourself service in the U.S. making spare parts available for several iPhone versions. Tools to make repairs can also be rented for $49 a week.

Alexa can now tell you if your security camera is seen a person or a package. Amazon said will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring and Google Nest when a person or packages detective you can activate floodlights or a smart lock