Tech Bytes: IRS facial recognition, Galaxy Watch health features, Madden NFL 22 prediction

(WHTM) — The IRS has decided not to continue with facial recognition. The agency is dropping the technology as an account verification method amid privacy concerns. A third-party company would have had access to the data. Privacy advocates and lawmakers raised worries about cyber theft.

Samsung is rolling out new health and fitness features for its Galaxy 4 smartwatches. Software updates launching tomorrow include body composition analysis and sleep coaching. That entails assigning you a “sleep animal” to match your sleep pattern, anything from an unconcerned lion to a nervous penguin.

The annual Madden NFL Super Bowl prediction is in. It says the Bengals will beat the Rams on Sunday, 24-21. The prediction has been correct 11 times in the last 18 years. It would also be the first Super Bowl win for the Bengals.