Tech Bytes: LastPass security scare, NYE with Paris Hilton, Apple’s stock bonuses

(WHTM) — LastPass users say they were notified of unauthorized login attempts, however, the password management company now says no accounts have been compromised. One company official claims some of the alerts were likely triggered by mistake.

Paris Hilton is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration in the Metaverse. The reality star has created a virtual island in Roblox — the online game platform. Visitors can drop by Paris Wolf to check out her avatar, or tour the digital replica of her Beverly Hills mansion.

Finally, Apple has reportedly paid some of its engineers big stock bonuses to keep them from defecting to other companies. Some are receiving bonuses up to $180,000. This comes after Meta, the parent company of Facebook, hired dozens of Apple engineers in recent months.