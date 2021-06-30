Tech Bytes: LinkedIn 700M users data ‘scraped,’ Amazon Alexa reading sidekick, Boston Dynamics robot & BTS dance

The new security concerns at LinkedIn. reports say a hacker is selling information from 700 million users of the business connection site. That information includes phone numbers and email addresses. LinkedIn insists the data was not breached, saying the information taken from the site was publicly available.

Alexa can now help your kids learn how to read. Amazon’s new feature, “Reading Sidekick,” will take turns with your child reading a book. An Amazon Kid+ subscription is required. Alexa will even offer encouraging words like “amazing job”.

Boy band BTS gets down with one of the robots from ‘Boston Dynamics’, in a new video that’s getting millions of views. It was created to mark the completion of Hyundai’s acquisition of the Massachusetts- based company. The deal was worth over $1 billion.