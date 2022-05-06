(WHTM) — Apple, Google, and Microsoft are teaming up to back new technology called Fido, or Fast Identity Online. It will allow apps and websites to identify users using methods like scans and fingerprints, eliminating the need for passwords.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Lenovo has unveiled its latest line of slim laptops. The premium clamshell models offer better performance and screen quality and longer life. The company says one of the laptops is carbon neutral. Prices range from $1,200 to $1,800.

Finally, users can now react to a message on WhatsApp with an emoji. Only six emojis are available to start, but WhatsApp’s parent company Meta says more emojis will be available in the future. Whats-App has also expanded the size of group chats to over 500.