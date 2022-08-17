American Airlines is making a major investment in supersonic air travel. The airline company has ordered 20 ultra-high-speed jets. The deal with Boom Supersonic hopes to have the planes ready for passengers by 2029. Boom struck a deal with United last year.

Lyft and car company Motional are rolling out a new fleet of driverless electric vehicles in Las Vegas. The ride-sharing company is planning to launch fully driverless service in the city next year. They have been testing autonomous ride-sharing in Las Vegas since 2018. Eventually, they plan to offer the service nationwide.

The new solar-powered wireless headphones from adidas can be charged with any light source — natural or artificial — and they provide 80 hours of playback time. They are available for $230.