Tech Bytes: Madden NFL 22, Reddit ‘Predictions,’ Acer antimicrobial coating

(WHTM) — First in today’s Tech Bytes, EA Sports is removing former Raiders coach Jon Gruden from the Madden NFL 22 video game. Electronic Arts says the former coach is being removed from the game after Gruden’s resignation amid an email scandal. EA says Gruden will be replaced by “a generic likeness.”

And Reddit is officially rolling out a new feature called “Predictions.” Users can compete by guessing the outcome of a sports match or awards ceremony like the Oscars. But it is just for tokens and bragging rights — there is no real money involved.

Finally, the computer maker Acer is listening to customers concerned about germs. It is planning to add an antimicrobial coating to more of its laptops, keyboards, and other heavily-touched products. It is unclear how effective that coating is, so Acer says it is best to clean devices often.