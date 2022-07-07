(WHTM) — Apple is introducing a new feature that will protect iPhones from hackers. “Lockdown mode” is meant to shield high-profile users like politicians from state-sponsored hackers. It turns off several vulnerable iPhone features, reducing the number of ways hackers can attack a target.

Marriott has been hacked again in at least its seventh data breach since 2010. The hotel company says most of the information was non-sensitive internal business files and did not involve its core network. Hackers tried to extort the company, but Marriott refused to pay.

In a first in the world of wearable tech development, Ultrahuman has developed a smart ring that tracks metabolism to boost performance. The goal is to allow users to balance and take control of their health, and it does it without screens to avoid any distractions.