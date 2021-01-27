Tech Bytes: Massive internet outage, Apple urges update, Amazon Alexa learns a new trick

A massive internet outage disrupted Many people living on America’s East Coast. Those at work and school were without Internet for part of Tuesday because of a Verizon Fios service issue.

Apple has released an emergency patch for vulnerabilities affecting all iPhones and iPads. The update comes after the company learned hackers could be exploiting three flaws in the iOS software to take over devices.

Amazon Echo can now make barking noises when you’re not home. The feature, part of Amazon’s new Alexa Guard Package, can make burglars think there is a dog in your house when your security cameras sense movement. It will also set off a siren if someone attempts to break in.