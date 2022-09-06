Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has been hit with a $400 million penalty for breaking European Union data privacy rules because of its treatment of children’s data on Instagram. Meta says it plans to appeal the fine, setting up what could be a lengthy legal battle.

TikTok is denying reports that it has been hacked. A hacking group claims it breached the platform and accessed more than 2 billion records, including user data, but TikTok says it found no evidence of a security breach.

Images of what may be the new Apple Watch Pro are making their way around the internet. They appear to show reports about a new button on the device are true, but it’s not known what its purpose is. The pictures also appear to show both a larger display and casing.