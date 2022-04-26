Facebook parent company Meta plans to open its first physical retail store. Customers will be able to try out products like Meta’s latest VR headsets, smart glasses, and video chat devices. The store will be located on the company’s Burlingame, California campus. The store will open on May 9.

Don’t be surprised if games on your PlayStation 5 start looking a lot smoother. Sony is sending out an update this week to support what’s called variable refresh rate. The company says the update allows the best TVs to be in sync with the PS5’s output creating crisper gameplay.

One of the big three automaker’s iconic vehicles is going electric. The head of GM says an electrified version of the Corvette will come out next year followed soon by a fully-electric model. Just remember when you go to a showroom to buy an electric car, don’t forget to ask how much they charge.