Tech Bytes: Meta Smartwatch Camera, Google Fi encrypted calling, Mercedes-Benz Dolby audio

(WHTM) — Facebook’s next big thing may be introduced as early as next year. As the social network giant changed its company name to Meta, we’re getting a glimpse of their new smartwatch. The leaked image has a notch with a built-in camera, a feature not available on the Apple Watch.

Google’s mobile service is set to roll out end-to-end encrypted call service to users. It blocks anyone other than the parties communicating from accessing a conversation. Android phones using Google’s mobile service will get it first. It also blocks spam.

Top-of-the-line Mercedes models are getting an audio upgrade. Starting next summer, buyers can get the Dolby Atmos 3D Audio System in Mercedes Maybach and S Class cars. That means 31 speakers will be scattered around the vehicle. Both models have six-figure price tags.