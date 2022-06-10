(WHTM) — Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is shutting down the development of its smartwatch.



For the past two years, reports have said Facebook is working on a smartwatch with two cameras.

But according to Bloomberg, The project is on hold as the company focuses on other wearables.

No Xbox? No problem.



Microsoft is set to launch the Xbox TV later this month allowing users to stream games without a console.

But there is a catch: the software only works on the latest model of the Samsung SmartTV.

Lastly, a new way to try on new shoes.

Amazon just unveiled a feature that lets you try on shoes virtually. It uses augmented reality to show you how the shoes will look from different angles and in different colors.



It’s the latest in amazon’s line of AR shopping tools designed to make online shopping more interactive.