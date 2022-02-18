Tech Bytes: Meta-Verse, Snapchat update, Peloton racing game

(WHTM) — In Friday’s Tech Bytes, a milestone for Facebook’s virtual world platform Meta-Verse.

The company says 300,000 people are now involved with the game Horizon Worlds. That is 10 times the number of players than just three months ago.

Relief for Snapchat users who want a new identity.

An update this month will allow you to change your username without creating a new account. A new name will not affect your contexts, snap code, snap score, or memories. However, once you switch your old name is gone forever.

FPeloton is offering a change of pace, a series of video game-inspired workouts to spice up your routine.

The game is called Lanebreak, which is a racing game for the stationary bike, let’s riders get behind a virtual wheel and race down a highway.