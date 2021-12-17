Tech Bytes: Meta warns of scheme, Tik Tok changes FYP, Google’s new features on Chrome

(WHTM) — Meta has warned 50,000 Facebook and Instagram users that they were targeted by surveillance-for-hire schemes. Meta banned seven companies from Facebook and Instagram, saying journalists and human rights activists around the world were among those spied on.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Tik Tok is changing the formula of its For Your Page, so viewers don’t go down the wrong rabbit hole. The app wants to prevent users from seeing too many videos of the same topic, which it says may reinforce a negative personal experience. Examples include extreme dieting or break-up videos.

Google is highlighting some new features on Chrome that should make these last days of holiday shopping easier. They include keeping track of price drops — finding what you’ve placed in which shopping carts — and simplifying the check-out process.