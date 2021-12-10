Tech Bytes: Meta’s Horizon World opens, Tinder’s new feature, Netflix launches Tudum

(WHTM) — The doors of Horizon Worlds are open. Meta, formerly Facebook, has opened its virtual world to anyone over 18 in the United States. Those interested in joining need an Oculus virtual reality headset to create an avatar and enter the animated space.

The dating app, Tinder, is teaming up with Spotify to help users zero in on potential matches. The Music Mode feature allows users to hear a person’s chosen songs when swiping to his or her profile.

Netflix has launched a new website dedicated to news about its movies and television shows. It is called Tudum and it is filled with information renewals, release dates, cast breakdowns, and even exclusive interviews. Netflix says Tudum allows fans to dive deeper into the stories they love.