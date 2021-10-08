Tech Bytes: Microsoft easier to repair devices, YouTube new audio features, Lyft partners with Tinder

Microsoft has agreed to let more repair shops fix its devices. The company gave in to critics who complained of the tight grip tech giants have over repairs, accusing them of monopolizing the market. Starting next year, Microsoft will share its computer schematics with more providers.

YouTube is working on new audio features aimed at making videos more accessible. They include testing the option of adding multiple audio tracks to videos. The feature is expected to arrive in the coming months.

Dating app Tinder is teaming up with Lyft on a new feature that will allow users to buy a Lyft ride for a potential date. Tinder says that offering a free, guaranteed ride home could be the ticket for getting that date with someone who may be hesitant.