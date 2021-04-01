Tech Bytes: Microsoft futuristic goggles, Google-branded Fiat series, Apple Siri voice selection

Microsoft teams up with the U.S. Military. The Pentagon has awarded a $22 billion contract for 120,000 pairs of Microsoft’s augmented reality goggles. They enhance what soldiers can see at night and through smoke. Real-time maps can also be accessed on the lenses.

Fiat has teamed up with Google on a new line of its series 500 cars. The “hey Google” Fiats offer voice control for most functions. They also allow users to check settings like tire pressure, fuel levels and whether doors are locked all remotely with smartphones.

Apple is adding two new voices to Siri. They apparently have more natural inflections. The new selections are available to English-speaking users worldwide. Also, a female voice will no longer be Siri’s default. Users will choose who speaks to them during setup.