Tech Bytes: Microsoft new Surface laptop, Oura Smart Ring, $700K HoverBike

(WHTM) — Microsoft may be making a new budget-friendly Surface laptop. The company is reportedly working on a low-cost device designed to compete with Chromebooks in schools. It may have an all-plastic body, a slower processor and a low-resolution display.

The third-generation Oura Smart Ring is getting a major update. The new ring has continuous heart rate tracking, something previous rings only had during sleep. The new one also offers improved temperature monitoring and sleep tracking. It’s available next month for about $300.

The future of travel looks straight from a science-fiction movie. A new HoverBike was just demonstrated in Japan. It can fly for 40 minutes at about 60 miles per hour. It can be yours for about $700,000!