Tech Bytes: Microsoft password-free accounts, Google subsea cable to Europe, new emojis coming to devices

Microsoft is now letting users log into their accounts without a password. Instead, you can use the company’s authenticator app or “Windows Hello,” which allows access with your fingerprint or face. The company says this technology is more secure than passwords.

A new Google cable now connects the U.S. with Britain and Spain. The 3,900 mile cable will send massive amounts of data between the continents and reduce internet outages. It’s expected to be functional next year.

The company behind emojis has unveiled 37 new images. They include the melting face emoji, the biting lip emoji and mirror ball. Multiple skin tone variations of ‘the handshake’ will also be available. Expect them to drop for your devices before the end of year and throughout 2022.