Tech Bytes: Microsoft proof of vaccination, Apple new online look, 2020 was Tinder’s busiest year

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to mandate vaccines. The company’s 100,000 U.S. employees, vendors and visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter its buildings. Microsoft is also pushing back its reopening date one month to October.

Apple’s online store has a new look. The site was down for about an hour Tuesday but returned with some new features. The new store webpage resembles the Apple store app on iPad and iPhone. Apple also restored the old dedicated “store” tab in the navigation bar.

Finally, it appears dating apps are hotter than ever – even in the pandemic. Tinder says 2020 was the “busiest” year ever for its app. The company tripled it’s profit from the previous year. Tinder says nearly 50% of users have tried the new video chat feature which rolled out last month.