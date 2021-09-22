Tech Bytes: Microsoft Surface event Wednesday, Facebook new portal devices, Aston Martin for kids

Microsoft is poised to unveil its latest line of Surface devices at its big hardware event Wednesday. Tech watchers expect to see a new Surface Pro X with a chip refresh. The Surface Book 4 is among the most highly anticipated products. It could offer a complete redesign of the portable two-in-one.

Facebook has introduced its third-generation video-calling devices. The Portal Go has a 10 inch screen and enough battery for a five hour call. The Portal Plus also features upgraded sound quality. They start at about $200. Shipping begins mid October.

A very expensive toy is available for young James Bond fans. Check out this mini Aston Martin. The car is two-thirds the size of a 007’s ride and it includes some of the spy’s best gadgets, like a smokescreen. The toy will cost you $120,000.