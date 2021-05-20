Tech Bytes: Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer, Spotify virtual concerts, Fortnite NBA crossover event

Microsoft is pulling the plug on Internet Explorer more than 25 years after it was introduced. Explorer will be officially retired next summer and replaced with Microsoft Edge which debuted in 2015. Edge is a faster and more secure browser.

Spotify will soon be offering a new virtual concert series. The pre-recorded shows will start airing at the end of this month. They’ll cost $15 each. The virtual concert series won’t be available on the Spotify App. The shows can only be viewed through a web browser, at Spotify.live.

The NBA is teaming up with the game Fortnite to coincide with the playoffs. Fortnite players can choose outfits from all 30 teams. The event will also feature “team battles” where players can sign up for NBA teams and take part in head-to-head matchups.