Tech Bytes: Microsoft unveils new computer, YouTube video download, Mini cargo-carrying robot

Microsoft’s new laptop. The Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful yet of the Microsoft Surface series. It features a screen that flips into tablet mode that settles flat on top of the keyboard. It starts at about $1,600.

YouTube is testing a feature that allows you to download videos. For now its available only to premium users. They can click on a download button that saves the video to their offline library, not their hard drive. It’s a lot like downloading Netflix movies to watch on the plane.

A rolling robot that carries your stuff. The robot is a smaller version of the original, larger design. It’s maker says it carries up to 20 pounds for more than 20 miles. The robot will be available in the U.S. on October 15. Price tag: $1,800.