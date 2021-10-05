Tech Bytes: Microsoft Windows 11, Amazon early Black Friday deals, Netflix ‘Play Something’ feature

The Windows 11 rollout is underway. Microsoft says the free upgrade of its operating system will become available to people using newer computers and devices first, followed by those currently using Windows 10. The rollout is expected to continue into next year.

Amazon is kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever, rolling out what’s being called Black Friday-worthy deals. It’s offering deep discounts on everything from clothing to toys with prices up to 50% off. Americans are advised to start shopping now because of pandemic-related supply-chain issues.

Netflix has added a shuffle feature to the mix. The tool lets the streaming service choose something for you to watch. Right now it’s only supported on TVs and Android Mobile devices. It’s expected to make its way to iOS in the coming months.