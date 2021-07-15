Tech Bytes: Microsoft Windows 365, Netflix videogames, LG rollable TV

Microsoft is putting PCs in the cloud. Windows 365 is a service that will stream Windows in a web browser, allowing businesses to quickly access the operating system from a wide range of devices. It rolls out next month as more businesses go hybrid working from the office and from home.

Netflix is expanding into video games. The streaming service had been hinting that it would move into the space for a couple years. But now it’s reportedly hired a former gaming executive to lead the effort. No word on when any games will be ready for playing.

LG’s much-anticipated rollable TV is finally coming to the U.S. priced at $100,000! The 65-inch screen can roll itself up from its housing unit, then roll back down. It also has a partial-screen display mode for info like time and weather. Pre-orders begin next month.