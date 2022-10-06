Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users combine multiple types of visuals in a single tweet. The site is now allowing users to post images, videos, and gifs within one tweet. They’ll be called “mixed media tweets.” Twitter says users can see the different media types in a tweet all at once.

Spotify has purchased a tech company that it says will help weed out hate speech and misinformation. The company, called Kinzen, uses software and human knowledge to identify what it calls “potentially dangerous content.”

Sony has launched its new PlayStation loyalty program in North America. It’s called PlayStation Stars, and gamers who sign up can earn digital collectibles, free games, and store credit by taking part in certain campaigns. Users must have a PS4 or PS5 to rack up points.