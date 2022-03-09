(WHTM) — Apple’s latest iPhone SE comes with 5G support, a faster processor, longer-lasting battery and it costs $429. Plus, the tech company also announced an updated iPad Air with 5G and a faster M1 processor.

Major League Baseball and Apple are joining forces. Apple TV will carry Friday night doubleheaders, if and when the season starts. The game will not be affected by local blackout rules, but they will not be available on the teams’ regional sports networks.

Finally, Amazon’s AMP is meant to turn users into a radio DJ. The app lets anyone who signs up host their own show, with access to millions of songs, and the ability to talk to listeners. It is meant to compete with clubhouse and other live audio apps.