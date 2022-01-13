Tech Bytes: Mobile device use report, GM used car site, BAGO seatbelt for bags

(WHTM) — If you think Americans spend too much time on their smartphones, there’s new evidence to support your argument. A new survey finds we now spend, on average, just under five hours per day glued to our mobile devices, whether it’s our phones or tablets. That’s an increase of 30% in just two years.

General Motors is getting into the online, used-car sales game with a new website called CarBravo. Shoppers can check out GM inventories and also browse through lists on non-GM cars. CarBravo launches this spring.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Finally, there’s a new seatbelt for your food bags. The gadget is called BAGO, it secures inside your car’s glove compartment and then attaches to a bag on the floor. Security for your snacks will cost you $22.