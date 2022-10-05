The EU may force a big change for Apple. The European Union has approved a new law requiring devices to use a common charger. The standard will be the USB-C port. The move may force Apple to get rid of its Lightning charger in the EU.

Get ready to see more ads on Instagram. Parent company Meta has announced it will allow ads in two more areas of the app: the Explore homepage and profile feeds. The move comes after Meta’s quarterly revenue dipped for the first time ever in the second quarter.

There’s a new leader in the smartphone camera megapixel race. The new phone by Xiaomi has a 200-megapixel main camera along with two other smaller cameras. The company says its new flagship device won’t be released in the U.S. The nearest possibility to get one is in Mexico.