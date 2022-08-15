Your iPhone could soon come with a new addition — more ads. Bloomberg is reporting that Apple plans to add more ads to the apps that come pre-installed on iPhones and iPads. The tech giant reportedly recently tested ads in Apple Maps and could add them to Podcasts and Books.

YouTube is reportedly planning to launch an online store as early as this fall where users can subscribe to a variety of streaming services. More companies are now open to the idea of bundling. The Wall Street Journal says YouTube is currently in talks with a number of potential partners.

DoorDash appears to be expanding. Reports say the service is joining with Facebook to deliver Marketplace items. The range would reportedly be up to 15 miles, and the items would be limited to those small enough to fit in a car trunk.