Thousands of contracted workers at Elon Musk’s Twitter were reportedly let go on Saturday, many without advance notice. This comes after Twitter laid off about half of its employees last month when Musk took over the company. Musk did not respond to requests for comment.

Google is rolling out a software update to address issues with its Nest Wifi Pro router. Google released its new router last month, and some users have complained about reduced internet speeds.

Volkswagen has reportedly built a motorized high-tech office chair. It looks a lot like the Star Trek captain’s chair and reaches speeds up to 12 miles an hour. The utility vehicle also includes headlights, an entertainment system, a horn, and even a trailer hitch.