(WHTM) — Elon Musk addressed the employees of Twitter for the first time since his announcement to purchase the platform. Musk wants Twitter to be a place for free speech and stated that he prefers to have employees work in-person, but exceptions will be made for at-home workers who excel at their jobs.

Ferrari says 60% of its cars will be electric by 2026 and plans to launch 15 new models before then. Ferrari will spend more than $4 billion developing hybrid and electric vehicles and hopes to be carbon neutral by 2030.

A new world record has been set for the most laptops toppled like dominoes. Workers at a recycling company set the record when they successfully knocked down 2,900 laptops dominoes-style. The workers hope their accomplishment will highlight the importance of recycling electronics.