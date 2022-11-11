Fake Twitter accounts are surging after the launch of a paid verification plan, creating a new headache for Elon Musk. After he opened Twitter’s blue verification to anyone willing to pay $8 a month, some users have been using the feature to impersonate others. Musk tweeted that accounts engaged in parody must now include “parody” in their name.

Apple says iPhone 14 users will be able to call for help via satellite later this month. The company says its $450 million investment in the service will allow calls to be made even if users are out of cell service range. It will be free for iPhone 14 users for two years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Amazon is coming out with a newly designed delivery drone that is smaller, lighter, and less noisy. The MK30 can also withstand a broader range of weather conditions. It’s set to begin test flights in Texas and California later this year.