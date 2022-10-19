Netflix is once again adding subscribers after months of customer losses. It added more than 2.4 million subscribers in the last quarter. That summertime gain is even more than the streaming service has hoped for, and it reversed the recent loss of 1.2 million customers.

Apple is unveiling new gadgets starting with the redesigned iPad. The home button has been replaced by a fingerprint reader. Apple is also unveiling new iPad Pros. They will still come in two sizes.

YouTube is ending a test that required users to pay to watch 4K videos. The experiment, as it was called, caused an uproar. YouTube was trying to gauge whether users would support certain features if they cost money.