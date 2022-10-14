Netflix is launching its cheaper subscription plan with ads next month following a big drop in subscribers. Starting next month, the streaming service will offer a monthly plan for $6.99. No downloads will be available with the ad-supported option.

Sony is coming out with two versions of over-the-counter hearing aids. They will be self-fitting with help from an app. Sony says they are among the smallest on the market, costing $1,000 to $1,300.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TikTok is making it easier to go to the movies. It’s launching Showtimes on TikTok, letting movie studios show a trailer, then immediately display details about nearby theaters and showtimes. Users can also link to a partner site where tickets can be purchased.